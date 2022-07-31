10 Afghan security personnel killed in flash flood in Afghanistan's Ghazni

-
Flash flood has claimed the lives of 10 security personnel in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, Fazludin Omar Haqqani, the province's Director for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, said.
A vehicle of security forces was trapped in heavy rain and flash flood in the Qarabagh district of the province on Thursday evening, causing the death of the 10 security personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.
The state-run Bakhtar news agency, in its report, said three others were injured in the province also due to the flash flood on Thursday evening.
Monsoon rains and flooding have recently killed more than three dozen people and injured several others in Afghanistan.
