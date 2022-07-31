10 Afghan security personnel killed in flash flood in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Flash has claimed the lives of 10 security personnel in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, Fazludin Omar Haqqani, the province's Director for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, said.

A vehicle of security forces was trapped in heavy rain and flash in the Qarabagh district of the province on Thursday evening, causing the death of the 10 security personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency, in its report, said three were injured in the province also due to the flash on Thursday evening.

Monsoon rains and flooding have recently killed more than three dozen people and injured several in .

