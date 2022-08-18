Transport strikes in London over job pay, working condition from today

Rail, Tube and bus passengers will suffer fresh travel misery in from Thursday as tens of thousands of workers stage strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Network Rail, train companies, Underground and buses in the UK capital will be hit by walkouts in the next few days, causing travel chaos for workers, holidaymakers and fans going to events, reports dpa news agency.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and (RMT) union, Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite will be involved in the industrial action, after ongoing talks failed to break the deadlocked rows.

Strikes will affect services until the weekend.

On Thursday, RMT members at Network Rail (NR) and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike.

This will have a knock-on effect on rail services on Friday morning.

Also on Friday, members of the RMT and Unite on Underground will walk out, as well as Unite members on London United bus routes in the capital in a separate dispute over pay.

On Saturday, RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike again, along with London United bus drivers.

Sunday morning train services will be affected by the knock-on effect of Saturday's action.

Rail services on Thursday and Saturday will be drastically reduced, with only around a fifth running, and half of lines closed.

Trains will only operate between 7.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. on both strike days.

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across the country.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said his union's members are more determined than ever to protect their pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

"RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we cannot tolerate being bullied or hoodwinked into accepting a raw deal for our members.

"The Government need to stop their interference in these disputes so the employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us," he added.

TSSA members taking action include staff working in ticket offices, stations, control rooms, engineering, as well as planning, timetabling and other support roles.

The union is seeking guarantees of no compulsory redundancies, a pay rise in line with the cost of living, and promises of no unilateral alterations to job terms and conditions.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)