2 dead, 4 injured in central Paris shooting, 69-year-old suspect arrested

A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.
The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The prosecutor's office opened a murder investigation.
Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven't indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.
Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 17:58 IST
