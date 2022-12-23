JUST IN
Experts see 'a very hard road ahead' for China as Covid-19 cases spiral
China woefully underprepared for gradually unfolding Covid chaos: Report
Migrants near US border wait for asylum ruling amid falling temperatures
House Jan 6 panel urges Congress to weigh barring Donald Trump from office
Three bizmen admit paying bribes for Tokyo Olympic Games sponsorship rights
US House Jan 6 panel recommends steps to safeguard electoral integrity
During UNSC tenure, India had to stand alone at some instances: Amb Kamboj
FIFA reviews celebrity chef's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
Scotland passes gender recognition reform bill; eases sex change rules
House Jan 6 comittee releases report blasting Trump for Capitol assault
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Zimbabwe to have dark Christmas this year amid power cuts, high prices
icon-arrow-left
Musk's private jet tracking account back on Twitter with 24-hr delay
Business Standard

Multiple factors behind rise of severe Covid cases in Beijing: Experts

Health experts noted that multiple reasons have led to a rise of severe Covid cases in Beijing, as north China generally sees a greater occurrence of respiratory infectious diseases in winter times.

Topics
Coronavirus | China | Health crisis

IANS  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Health experts noted that multiple reasons have led to a rise of severe Covid cases in Beijing, as north China generally sees a greater occurrence of respiratory infectious diseases in winter times.

Some senior patients developed severe conditions after contracting the Omicron variant, but will recover from the infection after treatment, said Li Yanming, head of the department of respiratory and critical care medicine at the Beijing Hospital, whose patients admitted are mostly seniors, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital, said the hospital has been receiving an average of 350 to 400 fever patients and around 500 patients with emergencies daily in recent days.

China has prepared medical facilities for treating severe cases as the country is witnessing a rise in the number of these patients. Third-grade hospitals should take in Covid patients with severe conditions as well as those with multiple critical underlying conditions, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission.

Senior patients with underlying conditions and children should be directly transferred to third-grade hospitals as soon as their conditions change, Jiao added.

Third-grade hospitals rank at the top of China's three-tier hospital grading system. They have the most hospital beds and provide comprehensive medical services.

--IANS

int/svn/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.