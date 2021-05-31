20 killed, 34 wounded in series of violent attacks across Afghanistan

-
At least 20 civilians were killed and 34 others were wounded in a series of violent attacks in five provinces of Afghanistan in the span of 24 hours, underlining the already dilapidated security situation in the country as the US withdraws its troops.
As per TOLO News, one of the incidents involved is a magnetic IED blast on Saturday targeting a bus carrying lecturers and employees of a university in Parwan province. Maiwand Farooq Nijrabi, a medicine faculty lecturer at the university, was among those killed in the incident along with three of his colleagues. 17 more people were reportedly wounded in the incident.
"The daily violence takes our youth, religious scholars and soldiers. If this continues, we will witness a dangerous crisis," said Moeen Mirzada, Nijrabi's relative.
On Sunday, two civilians were killed and one more was wounded in an explosion in Shirzad district in Nangarhar province.
Meanwhile, at least 10 people were killed and 15 others suffered injuries in a mortar shelling of a house in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kapisa. The house was hosting a wedding ceremony when the mortar shell hit.
Kapisa police claimed that the Taliban had fired the mortar, however, the terror group declined the claim, reported TOLO News.
Furthermore, a university lecturer was killed in Farah and a government employee and his driver were killed in Kabul, as the country witnessed attacks in several parts within 24 hours.
According to reports from officials and other sources, 12 security force members were killed and six more were wounded in clashes in Helmand, Herat, Badghis and Paktia provinces.
"The increase in violence will challenge our approach to peace and will complicate the way to peace," said Mir Haidar Afzali, an MP from Kapisa.
"Both sides are making efforts to suppress each other and highlight their military power so that they can gain a greater advantage in the upcoming peace summits," said Zahir Masroor, an MP from Balkh.
As many as 248 civilians were killed and 527 more were wounded "in Taliban attacks" in the last month, says Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs. However, the Taliban has rejected these numbers, reported TOLO News.
Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, since the start of the US drawdown from Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden last month announced to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11 this year.
