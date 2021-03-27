Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1

-
ALSO READ
US achieves breakthrough in Afghan peace talks, calls it 'major milestone'
Situation in Indo-Pacific, Afghan peace process figure in India-US talks
Afghan negotiators leave for Qatar to resume peace negotiations
Report finds Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners
No hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary
-
Taliban militants have warned that they will resume attacks against foreign forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, in response to US President Joe Biden offering an unclear timetable on when American troops would be pulled back.
"All responsibility for the prolongation of war, death and destruction will be on the shoulders of those whom committed this violation," dpa news agency quoted the insurgent group as saying in a statement on Friday.
The May 1 deadline is part of an agreement the US administration under former President Donald Trump signed with the Taliban in February 2020 in Doha.
It is now under review by the Biden administration.
Under the deal, the US promised to withdraw all US and international forces from Afghanistan.
In return, the Taliban vowed to cut ties with Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
Since the signing of the deal, there have been no attacks on US-led NATO forces in the country.
However, the Taliban has intensified attacks against the Afghan government.
In addition, there is no tangible progress in ongoing peace talks between the representatives of the Taliban and the government that started in September 2020.
On Thursday, Biden said that he "can't picture" US troops still being in Afghanistan next year, but he did not offer a precise timetable.
The Taliban called Biden's remarks "vague" and emphasised that the Doha agreement is the best option to end the past 20 years of war.
The group added that it was committed to its part under the deal.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU