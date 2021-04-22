20 people detained at unauthorised rally of Navalny supporters in Moscow

-
ALSO READ
Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding critic Navalny's release
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be moved to a hospital
Vladimir Putin says he allowed foe Alexie Navalny to get treatment abroad
Russia warn Alexei Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests
US sets sanctions over Russian opposition leader Navalny's poisoning
-
Around 20 people have been detained at an unauthorised rally in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Moscow, the Public Observation Commission told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, the demonstrations took place across Russia amid the reports about Navalny's poor health condition despite the authorities' refusal to authorise the rallies. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, about 14,400 people joined the rallies in 29 Russian cities.
The rally in Moscow, like in other cities, has already come to an end. The Interior Minister said that some 6,000 people took part in the demonstration in the Russian capital.
In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The opposition figure was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU