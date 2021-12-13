20-year-old boy shot dead by Taliban in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

-
The Taliban on Sunday shot dead a 20-year old boy, Faisal who was attending an engagement function in Police District two of the Afghan capital Kabul.
Eyewitnesses and his uncle of whom the killed Faisal was attending the wedding said, they were directed to stop for check post and they did but were shot at, reported Khaama Press.
"We were returning from my engagement function and were directed to stop in a check post of the Taliban in Quwa-e-Markaz. We stopped and were searched by the Taliban and then they allowed us to go, when we went there were four other Taliban who started shooting and shot dead Faisal", said Faisal's Uncle.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Saeed Khostai confirmed the incident and added that two culprits have been arrested.
"The people were asked to stop to a check post and the Mujahideen started shooting at Faisal who was wounded and then succumbed to his wounds in hospital. Two people have been arrested in connection to the incident," said Khostai.
People have been asking the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to properly train their fighters and give them proper uniforms in order to be recognized and avoid incidents as such in the future, reported Khaama Press.
