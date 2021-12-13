Alibaba fires woman employee who accused boss of sexual harassment

Chinese e-commerce major has fired an employee of who accused her boss and a client of sexually assaulting her on a business trip after getting her drunk, media reports said on Sunday.

The dismissal letter said she had "spread falsehoods that had damaged the company's reputation", the BBC reported.

The employee went public with her allegations in August, saying the company had failed to take action on the incident which occurred in July.

Her boss was subsequently fired, but did not face criminal charges. The client is still thought to be under police investigation.

The employee told government-backed newspaper Dahe Daily that she was fired late last month. It published a copy of what she said was her termination letter.

The letter said she had spread false information about the assault and about the company not handling the case, and this "caused strong social concern and had a bad impact on the company".

The employee was quoted as saying: "I have not made any mistakes, and certainly will not accept this result, and in the future will use legal means to protect my rights and interests."

has not yet commented on her dismissal.

