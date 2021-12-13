At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador

-
ALSO READ
Ecuador declares prison emergency after 116 killed in riot
Couple going to market run over by roadways bus in UP's Firozabad
1 killed, 4 wounded after explosion hits bus in Afghanistan's Kabul
Copa America: Peru rally to earn 2-2 draw with Ecuador to reach knockout
6 killed, 10 injured in car-bus crash; Gujarat CM announces compensation
-
At least 18 people were killed and 25 others injured in a passenger bus accident in the Sucua canton of the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago in southern Ecuador, the Integrated Security Service ECU 911 reported Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday night in Huambi, when the bus covering the Macas-Loja route veered off its lane and overturned, the agency said in a statement.
"The bodies were transferred to the Sucua morgue," it said, adding that the 25 injured people, including minors and adults, were taken to various local hospitals.
Immediate assistance was activated with personnel from various relief institutions and fire department rescue units heading to the scene.
Members of the Traffic Accident Investigation Service and Criminalistics were also on hand to carry out procedures for this type of accident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU