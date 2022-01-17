225 people killed in Kazakhstan during recent violent demonstrations

-
At least 225 people, including security personnel, have been killed during violent protests and violence in Kazakhstan recently, according to Pajhwok Afghan News on Monday.
On Sunday, the head of the city police department, Kanat Taimerdenov, said that during the several days that Almaty was shaken up by riots, there were seven attacks on the city's morgues, and rioters stole several bodies of their accomplices, Sputnik News Agency reported.
Mass protests began with people in the west of the country rallying against a steep hike in fuel prices. The unrest then spread to other areas, including the country's former capital of Almaty in the south of Kazakhstan. Protests turned violent in Almaty --there was looting and attacks on government offices.
The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which sent peacekeepers into Kazakhstan. The CSTO mission wrapped up earlier this week and peacekeepers began to withdraw on Thursday.
