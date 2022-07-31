3 injured in football match blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province

At least three persons were injured in a blast in Turbat city of Pakistan's southwest province, local media reported.

According to the police, the incident took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a match at a stadium near Airport Chowk area of Turbat, which is in the Kech district of the province.

Following the blast, a panic occurred among the people at the site, local media said on Saturday evening, adding that the security forces had cordoned off the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Provincial Home Minister Zia Ullah Langau condemned the attack and directed the law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest the attackers.

--IANS

int/khz/

