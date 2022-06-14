3 killed, 4 wounded in Los Angeles warehouse party shooting: Police

-
ALSO READ
Urbanista Los Angeles review: Solar powered headphones lack some power
Kanye West named suspect in alleged criminal battery investigation
Away we go: Delta to charter US athletes to Beijing Winter Olympics
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
-
Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting during a warehouse party in Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said.
One of the gunshot victims remained in critical condition on Monday morning, according to Officer Jader Chaves, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Detectives have not yet determined a motive in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Boyle Heights neighbourhood. No suspect information has been released.
Blood stained the sidewalk and clothes including a sneaker remained on the street in the hours after the violence as detectives and forensic photographers documented the scene.
Two other victims were stable on Monday and the fourth has been released from the hospital, Chaves said.
Officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived, Chaves said. The third person was later pronounced dead.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified two of the deceased victims as Daniel Dunbar, 27, and Randy Tyson, 25. Their autopsies are pending.
Local rapper MoneySign $uede had performed at the party and offered his condolences in an Instagram post, noting he was on his way home when he got a call about the shooting.
I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night, the rapper wrote. My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt.
Andre Preston told the Los Angeles Times that his brother, Brandon Castro, 18, had been hospitalised for gunshot wounds.
My little brother happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, Preston told the newspaper.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU