Business Standard

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan, strikes at depth of 10 km

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS tweeted

Topics
Earthquake | Afghanistan

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan at on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.38 and a longitude of 70.94.

Further details awiated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 08:23 IST

