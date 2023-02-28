Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan, strikes at depth of 10 km

-
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan at on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.38 and a longitude of 70.94.
Further details awiated.
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 08:23 IST
