4.7 and 5.3 magnitude earthquakes strike Baglung district of Nepal

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), .

As per the readings from the center, an measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time).

"An of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted.

The second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale reportedly struck around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 (local time), NEMRC, tweeted.

"An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," the tweet read.

No loss of lives and properties has been reported yet.

