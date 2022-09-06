4 killed by explosive war remnants inside an abandoned house in Syria

Four siblings were killed by explosive remnants of war inside an abandoned house in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor reported.

The explosion took place on Monday when the victims entered the abandoned house in an apartment building where they resided with their family in the rebel-held city of Binnish, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

With the new deaths, a total of 174 civilians have been killed in 2022 by explosions of landmines and other ordnance left uncovered in previous war zones across Syria, Xinhua news agency quoted the monitor as saying.

In June, the UN said explosive ordnance contamination represents a major protection concern, with one in two Syrians estimated to be living in contaminated areas.

