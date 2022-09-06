4 killed by explosive war remnants inside an abandoned house in Syria

-
ALSO READ
Ready to confront any Turkish attack: Syrian Army on to recent shelling
Airstrikes in eastern Syria intended to send message to Iran, says US
US airstrikes target Iran backed militia-controlled areas in east Syria
At least 3 killed as Russia rains cruise missiles on Ukraine's Dnipro
American troops injured in Syrian rocket attacks; retaliate with airstrikes
-
Four siblings were killed by explosive remnants of war inside an abandoned house in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor reported.
The explosion took place on Monday when the victims entered the abandoned house in an apartment building where they resided with their family in the rebel-held city of Binnish, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
With the new deaths, a total of 174 civilians have been killed in 2022 by explosions of landmines and other ordnance left uncovered in previous war zones across Syria, Xinhua news agency quoted the monitor as saying.
In June, the UN said explosive ordnance contamination represents a major protection concern, with one in two Syrians estimated to be living in contaminated areas.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU