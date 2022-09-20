4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in US are 'preventable': CDC

-
Four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, according to a new report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The report looked at data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committees across 36 US states between 2017 and 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among pregnancy-related deaths, 22 per cent occurred during pregnancy, 25 per cent occurred on the day of delivery or within 7 days after, and 53 per cent occurred between 7 days to 1 year after pregnancy, according to the report.
The leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related death include mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac and coronary conditions, infection, thrombotic embolism, cardiomyopathy, and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, according to the report.
"The report paints a much clearer picture of pregnancy-related deaths in this country," said Wanda Barfield, director of CDC's Division of Reproductive Health at the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
"The majority of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, highlighting the need for quality improvement initiatives in states, hospitals, and communities that ensure all people who are pregnant or postpartum get the right care at the right time," Barfield said.
--IANS
int/shs
