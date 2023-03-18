5.0 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region

-
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Kermadec Islands region of New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 03:44:10 (UTC+05:30) and hit New Zealand's Kermadec Islands on Saturday, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 30.415°S and 176.629°W, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet.
Further details awaited.
On Thursday too an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit the Kermadec Islands region at 06:25:58 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 11:19 IST
