5.4 magnitude earthquake hits southeastern part of Japan's island of Honshu

-
ALSO READ
49 flights cancelled in Japan over typhoon Chanthu: Reports
Covid-19: Tokyo reports over 3,700 cases amid Olympic Games 2020
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan, 3 people injured
Japan orders evacuation of 300,000 people over Lupit typhoon
-
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the prefecture of Wakayama, at a depth of 20 kilometers (over 12 miles). The tremors were felt in 23 prefectures, including those on the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU