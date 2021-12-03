SpaceX launches rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, 2 BlackSky satellites

Elon Musk's aerospace company successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites and two BlackSky satellites as a payload from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"Liftoff!" said from its official Twitter account, featuring a video of the rocket's initial launch phase on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which is partially reusable, has had its first-stage boosters launched into space as part of several missions, including five Starlink missions.

The array of Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer low-latency internet coverage in remote areas of several countries to participants of their test program.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)