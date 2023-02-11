JUST IN
6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts off central Indonesia's North Sulawesi
Aerial view from NASA satellites helping Turkey, Syria earthquake response
ChatGPT scores approximately 60% marks in US Medical Licensing Exam: Study
China insists balloon for civilian use, accuses US of exaggerating dispute
5.3 mn people may be homeless in Syria after devastating earthquake: UNHCR
US would welcome any efforts by PM Modi to stop Ukraine war: White House
Death toll from devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Syria crosses 24,000
'No place' for Russia at upcoming Paris olympics: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World Food Programme warns of stock shortage in quake-hit northwest Syria
Alarm bells in Pakistan as country's forex reserves drop below $3 billion
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Missing Indian national in earthquake-hit Turkey found dead: Embassy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts off central Indonesia's North Sulawesi

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off Indonesia's North Sulawesi province on Saturday, but did not cause any damage or casualties, disaster agency officials and weather agency said

Topics
Indonesia | Earthquake

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off Indonesia's North Sulawesi province on Saturday, but did not cause any damage or casualties, disaster agency officials and weather agency said.

The country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said the tremor of the quake did not trigger a tsunami, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake happened at 15:55 p.m. local time with its epicenter located 37 km southeast of the Melonguane sub-district of Talaud Island and a depth of 11 km under the seabed, according to the agency.

Head of Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of North Sulawesi Province Joi Oroh told Xinhua that the quake did not cause any damage or casualties.

In the hardest-hit Talaud Island, the tremor was felt strongly, but did not trigger panic among local residents, said Jabes Linda, head of the operational unit of the disaster management and mitigation agency in the district.

"We have checked the risks in each sub-district, so far there were no reports of damage or casualties from the quake," he told Xinhua.

Indonesia sits on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 20:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.