6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Papua, no potential for tsunami

A massive measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Saturday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology agency said.

The quake is classified as the main shock after a series of fore shocks with magnitudes of 6.0, 5.9 and 5.5 rocked the province several minutes earlier, Xinhua news quoted the agency as saying.

The main shock struck at 7.05 a.m. with the epicentre at 37 km northwest of Memberamo Tengah district and the depth of 10 km under the earth, it said.

The did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.

There no immediate information available on any casualties or damages.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)