6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea's Kandrian on Saturday

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania.
The earthquake occurred at 21:24:48 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, at a depth of 38.2 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 6.111°S and 149.793°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 07:34 IST
