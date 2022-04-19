6 in 10 Asia-Pacific firms saw 1 data breach in last 12 months: Report

More than six organisations in the region have admitted at least one in the past 12 months, a new report has shown.

Organisations in the region took an average of 33 days to find and eradicate an attack and 11 days to recover from an attack -- totalling 44 days, according to Forrester.

Breaches cost the region an average of $2.2 million in total per breach.

"Globally, 63 per cent of organisations were breached in the past year, 4 per cent more than the year before," said Allie Mellen, analyst.

"In the past 12 months, organisations were breached an average of three times. It's not surprising that this was less than in the previous year, given the shift to remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic," she noted.

Regions that hesitated to address challenges with business alignment were breached at a higher rate than those that addressed such challenges early on.

"Concerns over types of breaches are far afield from the reality on the ground. Security decision-makers are more concerned about external attacks than any other attack vector, at 47 per cent," said Mellen.

Globally, organisations took a median of 27 days to find an adversary and eradicate an attack and a median of 10 days to recover from a breach, totalling 37 days to find and recover from a breach.

It also cost organisations a global mean of $2.4 million in total per breach, the report mentioned.

--IANS

na/svn/

