Germany indicts arms control law breach suspect over Russia sale

-
ALSO READ
Nato chief Stoltenberg urges China to join nuclear arms control talks
KTR takes a dig at PM Modi over security breach incident in Punjab
Japan, US, South Korea urge North Korea to return to arms talks
Online survey finds respondents blame telecom firms, banks for data breach
EU opens probe into Nvidia's $40 bn acquisition of chip maker Arm
-
German prosecutors said Tuesday they have indicted a businessman on suspicion of breaking arms control laws by helping Russia purchase sophisticated machinery that could be used to make chemical weapons.
The man, identified only as Alexander S. because of privacy rules, was arrested by German customs officials in the eastern city of Leipzig last year.
Federal prosecutors said the suspect has also been formally charged with breaking export rules for selling restricted goods to a company in Russia and acting on behalf of a Russian intelligence agency.
Prosecutors allege that a Russian company the suspect had business relations with was a front controlled by the intelligence agency to cover up purchases by Russia's military industry.
The purchased goods had dual uses, meaning they could be used for civilian purposes or to develop atomic, biological or chemical weapons or missiles, prosecutors said.
They allege that the suspect was aware he needed export permits for the goods he sold from Nov. 2017 for about 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to the Russian front company.
German authorities had repeatedly warned the man of their concerns about the Russian company, prosecutors said.
The suspect provided false information about the actual recipients, they said. They alleged that in one case he also exported electronics to a Russian institute involved in the manufacture of components for the nuclear weapons industry.
Germany has recently detained and indicted several people suspected of acting for Russian intelligence agencies.
Earlier this month a 30-year-old Russian man went on trial in Munich accused of passing information about European rockets to Russian intelligence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU