KTR takes a dig at PM Modi over security breach incident in Punjab

working President K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday dubbed Prime Minister as "anti-farmer" and said that the incident in shows where he stands today in the country.

"The Prime Minister's convoy was stopped on the road for more than 20 minutes in This shows where he (Prime Minister Modi) stands today in the country," the leader said while referring to the incident in which Prime Minister Modi's convoy was stuck in Bhatinda when he was on way to Ferozpur to address a rally.

KTR, as the Telangana minister is popularly known, said "no other Prime Minister in India had ever face this situation".

Addressing a news conference, he claimed that Prime Minister Modi "failed" to fulfill promises he made to the nation.

He recalled that the Prime Minister had "promised" a house to every family and water, electricity connections and toilets to every household by the year 2022. "Leave alone India, we did not see this happen even in his own state Gujarat. He utterly failed in delivering his promises," KTR said.

KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, said the Prime Minister Modi's promise to double the farmers' income by 2022 "remained on paper".

Running of bullet trains in the country by 2022 was another 'jumla' of BJP, KTR asserted.

He described BJP as 'Bakwas Jumla Party' and alleged 'jumla and hamla' is all that they did in seven-and-a-half years of their rule.

He pointed out that under BJP rule the country has the "highest rate of unemployment, highest inflation, highest fuel prices and largest number of industries getting closed".

"When we call them out for their jumla, they do hamla (attack) by using their partners. The BJP's partners in NDA are CBI, ED, NIA and some others," he said.

KTR vehemently attacked the BJP leadership for indulging in "cheap and heinous" politics. "They only want to create communal disturbances and get votes in the country."

The leader lashed out at BJP president J.P. Nadda for stating that Chief Minister KCR has lost his mental balance. KTR said, "it was Nadda whose mental balance has gone for a toss."

Further, on Nadda calling Kaleshwaram project a "ATM for KCR", the TRS leader pointed out that while replying to question in Parliament Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu had stated that there were "no instances" of corruption noticed.

KTR also stated that the Kaleshwaram Project, which is the world's largest lift irrigation project, received "applause" from everyone. "Nadda has lost his mind and is just reading out anything given to him by the local BJP leaders," he said.

KTR highlighted that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (which is Nadda's birthplace) are migrating to Telangana for livelihood, after seeing the "useless" governance of the BJP.

Meanwhile, countering Nadda's statement of "family rule" in Telangana, KTR stated that they were elected by people, and have come with a history of fighting for separate statehood for Telangana. He "reminded" Nadda that his mother-in-law Jaysree Banerjee was a Member of Parliament. He also took a series of names of BJP leaders who have multiple family members in politics.

The minister also mentioned that it was Telangana state which stood in first position with 96.8 per cent ODF villages followed by Tamil Nadu in second place. BJP governed states were nowhere to be seen, he said.

KTR claimed that BJP is only "copying" the schemes introduced by TRS government in Telangana. He stated that 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' was a replica of 'Rythu Bandhu', and 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana' was a replica of 'Mission Bhagiratha'.

He alleged that BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay was seen "breaking" his head when he was being arrested by police. "He has lost his mind and Nadda came to support him. This is foolish. There is no difference between Nadda and Sanjay when it comes to their IQ," KTR added.

