70% Americans view inflation as very big problem, finds Pew survey

A new survey has revealed that 70 per cent Americans view inflation as a "very big problem".
According to the Pew Research Center survey released on Thursday, Republicans and Democrats differ over what they see as major national problems, reports Xinhua news agency.
Inflation is the "top concern among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents", with 84 per cent calling it a very big problem.
A narrower majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners (57 per cent) view inflation the same way.
The Pew Research Center survey showed that other big problems include affordability of health care (55 per cent), violent crime (54 per cent), gun violence (51 per cent) and the federal budget deficit (51 per cent).
The survey noted that more than two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, just 19 per cent of Americans rate the coronavirus outbreak as a very big problem for the country, the lowest share out of 12 issues included in the survey.
In June 2020, in the early stages of the outbreak, 58 per cent rated it as a very big problem, placing it among the top concerns at the time.
The survey was conducted from April 25 to May 1 among 5,074 adults.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
