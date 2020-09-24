799 new Covid-19 cases detected in Pakistan, tally reaches 308,217

-
Pakistan's coronavirus cases reached 308,217 after 799 new infections were reported across the country on Thursday, the health ministry said.
At least eight people died of the disease, taking the number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 6,437, while another 548 were in critical conditions, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
It said that 294,392 people have fully recovered so far. The data showed that there were 7,388 active patients in the country.
Sindh province reported 134,845 cases, Punjab 98,686, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,470, Islamabad 16,288, Balochistan 14,765, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,572 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,591 cases.
So far, 3,306,515 tests have been done across the country, including a record 42,299 in the last 24 hours.
