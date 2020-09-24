US elections: Trump expresses concerns about security of mail in ballot

-
US President Donald Trump expressed his concerns on Wednesday about the security of mail-in-ballot and as such deflected questions on a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election in November.
"We are going to have to see what happens, you know that. I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster...," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about a peaceful transition of power after the presidential polls in November irrespective of the results.
"Mr President, real quickly, win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the election? And there has been rioting in Louisville, there has been rioting in many cities across this country -- red and so-called red and blue states -- will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election?" he was asked.
Not satisfied with the answer, the reporter again asked. "Do you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power?"
Trump exuded confidence that there will be continuation of power.
"We want to get rid of the ballots and we will have a very peaceful -- there will not be a transfer. Frankly, there will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else," the president said as he refused to entertain any other question from the same journalist.
"Go ahead. Please go ahead. Yes, go ahead. You asked a question. Go ahead please," he said.
