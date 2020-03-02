Advent-led consortium to spend billions for Thyssenkrupp Elevator expansion

Thyssenkrupp said it would reinvest about 1.25 billion euros to take a stake in the unit.

The consortium that won the bid to acquire Thyssenkrupp's elevators division wants to spend billions of euros on expanding the business, a manager at one of three partners said in remarks published on Sunday.

"The is no shortage of money for a global expansion," Ranjan Sen, managing partner with private equity firm Advent told the Handelsblatt business daily. "This could by all means amount to single-digit billions."

said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Germany's RAG foundation for 17.2 billion euros ($18.96 billion).

By far the German conglomerate's most profitable business, Elevator is the world's fourth-largest lift manufacturer behind United Technologies Corp's Otis, Switzerland's Schindler and Finnish rival Kone.

