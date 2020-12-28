Afghan military airstrikes kill 11 Al-Qaeda, 2 Taliban terrorists

Afghan Air Force (AAF) strikes launched in Helmand province's Nawa district have left 11 members of and two terrorists dead, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"AAF strikes killed 11 and 2 Taliban's senior members, and wounded 2 more TB in Nawa district, Helmand," the Afghan Ministry of Defence tweeted.

The terrorists were believed to be training terrorists to make and use explosive devices, the ministry said, adding that a high-profile facilitator of Al-Qaeda was killed in the strikes.

Last week, Afghan military airstrikes killed dozens of terrorists in Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

In September, the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the began in the Qatari capital Doha amid continuing occurrence of bomb blasts in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

The peace talks are set to resume on January 5 next year.

