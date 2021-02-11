Afghanistab: Bomb explosions kill at least two, injures five in Kabul

-
At least two people were killed and five others wounded in two separate explosions in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Wednesday, the capital police confirmed.
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attached to a four-wheel-drive vehicle exploded at 8:55 a.m. local time in Kart-e-Parwan, Police District 4, along a four-line road connecting the Kabul airport to the Intercontinental Hotel, killing two in the car and wounding one other, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporters.
The vehicle overturned and caught fire by the blast, he said.
Earlier in the day, an IED explosion targeted a similar vehicle in Kart-e-Ariana in Police District 2, wounding four people, he said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the Xinhua news agency reported.
On Tuesday, gunmen killed four government employees in western Kabul while a bomb explosion also caused casualties in the east part of the city.
