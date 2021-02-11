Afghanistab: Bomb explosions kill at least two, injures five in Kabul

At least two people were killed and five wounded in two separate explosions in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Wednesday, the capital police confirmed.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attached to a four-wheel-drive vehicle exploded at 8:55 a.m. local time in Kart-e-Parwan, Police District 4, along a four-line road connecting the airport to the Intercontinental Hotel, killing two in the car and wounding one other, police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporters.

The vehicle overturned and caught fire by the blast, he said.

Earlier in the day, an IED explosion targeted a similar vehicle in Kart-e-Ariana in Police District 2, wounding four people, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, gunmen killed four government employees in western while a bomb explosion also caused casualties in the east part of the city.

--IANS

int/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)