Afghanistan: At least 30 Taliban militants killed in Balkh Province blast

At least 30 Taliban militants were killed as their explosive device went off prematurely inside a mosque in Afghanistan's Balkh province, an Army official said.
According to the spokesman, a group of Taliban insurgents were receiving training in Qalta village of the restive Dawlatabad district on how to make explosive devices and roadside bombs when an IED went off suddenly, killing the 30 militants on the spot, six of them foreign nationals, reports Xinhua news agency.
The spokesman, however, failed to identify the nationality of the foreign victims.
Taliban militants who are active in parts of Balkh province are yet to make comments.
