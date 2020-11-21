Afghanistan attack: 6 dead, over 25 injured in 14 rocket attacks in Kabul

-
-
At least six people were killed and more than 25 injured after 14 rockets hit different parts of Kabul following two IED explosions in the Afghan capital, officials said.
Of the five victims, four were killed in the rockets attacks and one in of the two IED blast, Xinhua news agency quoted the Public Health Ministry's press office as saying in a statement.
"Fourteen rockets fired from two small trucks from two separate locations in Police District (PD) 7 and nearby PD 17. The rockets hit separate locations in PD 10, PD 4, and PD 2," Tariq Arian, a spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, told Xinhua.
The Kabul Police and intelligence agency personnel located the trucks and also defused one remaining rocket, he said.
The Interior Affairs Ministry said the rockets landed in Wazir Akbar Khan and Shahr-e-Naw areas in downtown Kabul; Chahar Qala, the Traffic Roundabout; the Gul-e-Surkh Roundabout in PD4, Sedarat Roundabout; the Spinzar Road in the centre of the city; near the National Archive road in PD2; Lysee Maryam market; and the Panjsad Family area, TOLO News reported.
The two blasts occurred in the city's Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Taliban has denied its involvement.
Over the past months, major Afghan cities, including Kabul, have witnessed a spate of terror attacks by Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State.
--IANS
ksk/
