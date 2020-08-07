JUST IN
Indian-origin businessman banned over false tax returns in Britain
Arranging evacuation of 400 Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan: Punjabi body

The World Punjabi Organisation said it is organising charter flights for evacuating over 400 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The World Punjabi Organisation Friday said it is organising charter flights for evacuating over 400 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan in coordination with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Indian Embassy in Kabul.

World Punjabi Organisation president Vikramjit Sahney said the arrangements for chartered flights have been made in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kabul.

All the Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan want to come back to India after the deadly terrorist attack on Gurdwara in Kabul on March 25, he said.

The DSGMC will provide them temporary accommodation in Delhi at various Gurdwaras and after that all the families will be given funds by Sikhs based in the United States to meet their household expenses for a year, he said.

Sahney, a recipient of the Padma Shri, said his NGO, Sun Foundation, is setting up a special skill development centre at Jail Road to train young Afghan Sikhs and Hindus for free and assist them to get jobs.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 20:40 IST

