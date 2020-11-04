India condemns terror attack at Kabul University, calls it 'inhuman'

on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack at University, saying the "inhuman act" is a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in and the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said stands in solidarity with those who have lost their sons and daughters in the heinous act.

At least 25 people were killed on Monday by a group of gunmen who stormed the university and engaged in an hours-long gunbattle with security forces.

" strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack at University. India stands in solidarity with those who have lost their sons and daughters in this heinous act," it said.

"Education is one of the most important gains of the last 19 years in and must be preserved," the MEA said.

It said India salutes the aspirations of Afghan youth in their quest for knowledge, education and peace.

"This inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism, in all its forms, must be eliminated for durable peace in and the region," the MEA said.

