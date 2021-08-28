Afghanistan terror attack LIVE: Biden is advised another attack is likely

latest news: National security officials warned US President Biden on Friday (local time) that another terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, is "likely" in the final days of the US military mission in the country.

Biden and Vice President Harris met with Pentagon officials and members of the president's national security team one day after a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport attributed to ISIS killed more than a dozen US service members and dozens of Afghan civilians. The Hill reported.

"They advised the president and vice president that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul airport," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.

The took control of on August 15. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

Back home, Prime Minister will inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial on August 28 via video conference. The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the memorial in Amritsar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day Gujarat visit starting today during which, he will attend meetings and review development works in Ahmedabad district and his Lok Sabha constituency.

