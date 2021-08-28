Afghanistan terror attack LIVE: Biden is advised another attack is likely

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Pentagon says Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
Taliban triumphs: History turns full-circle in Afghanistan
US-India flights to take longer after Afghanistan's airspace shuts
-
Afghanistan latest news: National security officials warned US President Biden on Friday (local time) that another terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, is "likely" in the final days of the US military mission in the country.
Biden and Vice President Harris met with Pentagon officials and members of the president's national security team one day after a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport attributed to ISIS killed more than a dozen US service members and dozens of Afghan civilians. The Hill reported.
"They advised the president and vice president that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul airport," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.
Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial on August 28 via video conference. The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the memorial in Amritsar.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day Gujarat visit starting today during which, he will attend meetings and review development works in Ahmedabad district and his Lok Sabha constituency.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
To read updates from yesterday's blog, click here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU