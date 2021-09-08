Afghanistan: Elders leader tells UN council to protect women rights

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport, witnesses say
Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief Antonio Guterres
China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban, says Joe Biden
Afghanistan crisis: Scare, uncertainty grip Kabul although peace prevails
Afghanistan: Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings
-
Former Irish president Mary Robinson, who heads the group of prominent former leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, called on China and Russia especially to tell the Taliban that participation of women in Afghan society and the education of girls are non-negotiable and must be respected.
Robinson recalled visiting Afghanistan in March 2002 as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and being with the then minister of women's affairs and other Afghan women who had been active before the Taliban ruled from 1996-2001 when they drafted a charter of women's rights.
Now chair of The Elders, Robinson told the UN Security Council on Tuesday this was an important reminder that women's rights are not Western rights - they are fundamental human rights that these Afghan women had reclaimed in accordance with their cultural values.
Over the past nearly 20 years, she said, hard-won gains in gender equality and women's rights have been secured through constitutional, legislative and policy changes.
We cannot allow the women and girls of Afghanistan to be deprived of these rights, including the right to leave the country, Robinson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU