Afghanistan, Myanmar will not address UN General Assembly: UN official

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
Taliban restricts bank withdrawals in Afghanistan to $200 per week
-
Afghanistan and Myanmar will not address the UN General Assembly's high-level General Debate on Monday, a top UN fficial has said.
According to the latest list of speakers for the last day of the high-level General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Afghanistan and Myanmar are not listed as speakers to address the session.
On Friday, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric had said that as for now, the Afghanistan representative inscribed on the list for Monday is H E Mr Ghulam M. Isaczai.
Following the coup in Myanmar, its military rulers have said the country's Ambassador at UN Kyaw Moe Tun has been dismissed and they want Aung Thurein to replace him.
Last week, the Taliban had written to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres nominating their spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's ambassador to the UN and had asked to participate in the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU