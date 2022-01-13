Afghanistan to reopen universities for public soon, including women

will reopen universities for the public soon including with the due attendance of female

Some public university said they have been living in uncertainty for the past six months since the closed the universities, according to Tolo News.

Since the came to power in August last year, the public universities have remained closed.

The government will reopen public universities for male and female soon, the Higher Education Minister said, without giving the exact date.

Talking to a press conference on Wednesday, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Minister of Higher Education said that the classes of male and female students would be segregated.

"In the coming days, the Afghans will hear the news that the will reopen the public universities," he said.

"The economic crisis and the lack of separated classes for male and female students as reasons for the delay," he added.

Haqqani pledged that the government would form an university.

"We also plan to establish an university. The university will include Shariah, Medical, Agriculture and Engineering programs. Masters and PhD degrees will be offered in these four areas," he said.

Some public university students said they have been living in uncertainty for the past six months since the Islamic Emirate closed the universities.

According to the Higher Education Minister, some regional countries pledged to provide educational scholarships for Afghan students, as reported by Tolo News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)