Afghanistan to reopen universities for public soon, including women

-
ALSO READ
Co-education reason of closure of Afghan universities': Taliban minister
Educators at Afghan universities call on Taliban not to replace system
Afghanistan: Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms
Talks over TAPI pipeline gather steam with Taliban at the helm
Afghanistan: Taliban destroy statue of Shiite foe from 1990s civil war
-
Afghanistan will reopen universities for the public soon including with the due attendance of female students.
Some public university students said they have been living in uncertainty for the past six months since the Taliban closed the universities, according to Tolo News.
Since the Taliban came to power in August last year, the public universities have remained closed.
The government will reopen public universities for male and female students soon, the Higher Education Minister said, without giving the exact date.
Talking to a press conference on Wednesday, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Minister of Higher Education said that the classes of male and female students would be segregated.
"In the coming days, the Afghans will hear the news that the Taliban will reopen the public universities," he said.
"The economic crisis and the lack of separated classes for male and female students as reasons for the delay," he added.
Haqqani pledged that the government would form an international university.
"We also plan to establish an international university. The university will include Shariah, Medical, Agriculture and Engineering programs. Masters and PhD degrees will be offered in these four areas," he said.
Some public university students said they have been living in uncertainty for the past six months since the Islamic Emirate closed the universities.
According to the Higher Education Minister, some regional countries pledged to provide educational scholarships for Afghan students, as reported by Tolo News.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU