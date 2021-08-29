Educators at Afghan universities call on Taliban not to replace system

-
ALSO READ
US troops withdrawal: China offers to host Afghan-Taliban peace talks
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
Taliban seek 'open, inclusive' Islamic govt: Spokesman after Kabul falls
'We're going to stick with you': Joe Biden tells Afghanistan President
Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance
-
Former officials and lecturers at Afghanistan universities have called on the Taliban to maintain and upgrade the country's education system instead of creating a new one.
Former minister of higher education Abas Basir said Sunday at a conference on higher education held by the Taliban that starting over is a mistake made by previous governments.
He says: Lets not reject everything, starting a new system, we should work more on what we already have.
Taliban caretaker higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani criticised the current education system founded by the international community, saying that religious education was considered insignificant.
World tried to take religion out of scientific education which harmed the people, Haqqani said. He added that every item against Islam in the educational system will be removed.
The Taliban policy on women's education was not clear but Tariq Kamal, chancellor of a private university, said women were very interested in some higher education fields and we need the guidance of Taliban leadership on them. Kamal spoke for private universities in Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU