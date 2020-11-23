Africa crosses 2 million coronavirus cases, death toll nears 50,000

The COVID-19-related death toll in the African continent reached 49,412, while the total reported cases were 2,057,001 as of Sunday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) said.

A total of 1,737,277 people have recovered across the continent so far, according to the CDC.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases at 765,409.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 at 20,845.

Morocco comes next with 320,962 confirmed cases and 5,256 deaths, followed by Egypt with 112,676 confirmed cases and 6,535 deaths, Africa CDC said.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected, both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region follows, according to the Africa CDC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)