Africa crosses 2 million coronavirus cases, death toll nears 50,000

-
ALSO READ
Africa's Covid-19 toll passes 25,000 mark, confirmed cases near 1.1 mn
Africa coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases reach 1,569,680
UN: Over 870,000 measles cases in 2019, highest number in 23 years
US reports record daily increase of over 140,000 coronavirus cases
CDC forecasts 217,000 deaths in USA by October due to coronavirus
-
The COVID-19-related death toll in the African continent reached 49,412, while the total reported cases were 2,057,001 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
A total of 1,737,277 people have recovered across the continent so far, according to the Africa CDC.
The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.
South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases at 765,409.
The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 at 20,845.
Morocco comes next with 320,962 confirmed cases and 5,256 deaths, followed by Egypt with 112,676 confirmed cases and 6,535 deaths, Africa CDC said.
The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected, both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.
The northern Africa region follows, according to the Africa CDC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU