After Kim poser, Trump says 'looking forward' to meeting N Korea leader

US said on Tuesday that he looks forward to meeting with North Korean Kim Jong-un, a day after warned of considering a change of approach if maintains pressure.

Trump's response comes after Kim said in his New Year Speech that he wants good relations with the US but could consider a change of approach if maintains its sanctions.

"I also look forward to meeting with Kim who realizes so well that North possesses great economic potential!" Trump said in a tweet wherein he quoted from the New Year speech of the North Korean

“ Un says North will not make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others - & he is ready to meet Trump anytime.” PBS News Hour. I also look forward to meeting with Kim who realizes so well that possesses great economic potential! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Last summer, Trump created history by becoming the first US President to have a summit meeting with a North Korean in more than five decades. The two met in Singapore, during which they agreed towards a North Korean denuclearization program.

In recent weeks, the two leaders have indicated that they plan to meet again. A date and venue of the second summit meeting between the two have not been decided yet.