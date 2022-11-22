Two infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; 1 intruder dead, another held

-
Two separate infiltration bids were foiled on the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Tuesday in which one intruder was killed and another was apprehended, officials said.
In the first incident, Border Security Force (BSF) troopers noticed suspicious movement near the Jabowal post in Arnia sub-sector early Tuesday morning, sources said.
"The intruder was fired at. His body has been seen near the barbed wire. The incident happened around 2.30 a.m.," the sources added.
In the second incident, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB near the Ramgarh sector.
"He was brought to the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating has been found from his possession so far," it said, adding that the area is being searched.
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 09:18 IST
