Business Standard

Two infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; 1 intruder dead, another held

Two separate infiltration bids were foiled on the International Border (IB) in Jammu in which one intruder was killed and another was apprehended, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | terrorists | Jammu

IANS  |  Jammu 

Jammu and kashmir, Kulgam, encounter, security forces, army
Photo: ANI

Two separate infiltration bids were foiled on the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Tuesday in which one intruder was killed and another was apprehended, officials said.

In the first incident, Border Security Force (BSF) troopers noticed suspicious movement near the Jabowal post in Arnia sub-sector early Tuesday morning, sources said.

"The intruder was fired at. His body has been seen near the barbed wire. The incident happened around 2.30 a.m.," the sources added.

In the second incident, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB near the Ramgarh sector.

"He was brought to the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating has been found from his possession so far," it said, adding that the area is being searched.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 09:18 IST

