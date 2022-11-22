Elon Musk greets Indian followers with Namaste, Twitter in splits

JUST IN
Global intellectual property filings touch record levels in 2021: UN
Elon Musk on Tuesday greeted millions of Indian followers with 'Namaste' as he paused Blue service with verification again which was scheduled to be launched from November 29

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk on Tuesday greeted millions of Indian followers with 'Namaste' as he paused Blue service with verification again which was scheduled to be launched from November 29.

"I am having a great time. Namaste," tweeted Musk, as he understands that India is a key market for Twitter and several Indian-origin sofitware engineers are working at the company.

He also said that he is holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.

"Will probably use different colour check for organizations than individuals," said Musk.

On his Namaste tweet, several follower also greeted him along with sarcasm.

"He wants Indian engagement on twitter," posted one follower.

"Looks like Indians on your team are teaching you well!" posted another.

"Namaskar," said another follower.

Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 10:35 IST

