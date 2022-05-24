Airbnb ends short-term rentals in China to focus on outbound tourists

Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

joins a series of foreign internet including Yahoo Inc. and eBay Inc. that pulled out of after running into fierce local competition and regulatory barriers.

We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in on outbound travel and suspend our homes and Experiences of Hosts in China, starting from July 30, 2022, said the chief strategy officer of China, Nathan Blecharczyk, in a statement on its social media account.

Landlords represented by Airbnb have had more than 25 million guest arrivals since 2016, according to Blecharczyk's statement.

The Chinese government has blocked foreign tourists from visiting since the pandemic hit in early 2020 and has told the Chinese public to avoid foreign travel that isn't essential for business or study.

