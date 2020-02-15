Airbus says higher tariffs on EU planes will harm US airlines, consumers

-
The US government's decision to raise tariffs on European-built aircraft will hit US airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union, Airbus
The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to "mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible" and hoped the U.S. Trade Representative's office would change its position.
"USTR's decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they - and the US flying public - ultimately have to pay these tariffs," the company said in a statement.
