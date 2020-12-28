Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 billion

-
-
(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.
"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
