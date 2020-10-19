Alibaba to buy controlling stake in hypermarket chain Sun Art for $3.6 bn

JUST IN
Business Standard

In early Monday trading in Hong Kong, Sun Art's shares soared more than 25%, while Alibaba was up 1.4%

Reuters 

Alibaba Group
In 2017, Alibaba first invested in Sun Art by acquiring a 36.17% stake from Ruentex for about $2.86 billion.

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holdings <9988.HK> said on Monday it will invest $3.6 billion to boost its stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd <6808.HK>, gaining further ground in China's booming retail market.

The e-commerce giant is hoping to further leverage its digital presence to support Sun Art's 481 hypermarkets and three mid-size supermarkets in China as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the shift by customers online.

Alibaba, which already owned 21% of Sun Art through a unit, will raise its stake to around 72% through the acquisition of a similar stake in A-RT Retail Holdings, who owns 51% of Sun Art.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the digitalisation of consumer lifestyles and enterprise operations, this commitment to Sun Art serves to strengthen our New Retail vision and serve more consumers with a fully integrated experience," Alibaba Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a statement.

Alibaba added that Peter Huang would be appointed chairman of Sun Art on top of his current role as chief executive officer.

 

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 07:55 IST

