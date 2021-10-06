Amazon opens general store in United Kingdom, first outside the US

-
ALSO READ
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Technology giants Facebook and Apple double their profits
Eli Lilly memo says firm did not make false statements to FDA
Microsoft Windows store is now open to third-party app stores
Payments space heats up as Amazon says 5 mn businesses using Amazon Pay
-
Amazon on Wednesday opened its first general store outside the United States in a mall in Britain, selling the online retailer's most popular products including books, toys, games and consumer electronics.
The U.S. company said the store, called 4-star because it sells products rated 4 stars or above by customers, reflects what customers are regularly buying and enjoying. The retailer says it uses data from its online business to select which products are popular with local shoppers and that the instore display will change regularly.
Amazon launched the general store model in 2018 in the US where it already has several dozen outlets.
The company said the launch at the Bluewater Shopping Center in Kent, southeast of London, had been planned for two years, prior to the pandemic.
The pandemic didn't really change our thinking. We've seen that the model has worked really well in malls in the US," said Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star UK.
There are the Amazon products (customers) will expect but also local products from small suppliers, because that is a huge part of the Amazon business," he added.
He wouldn't comment on whether more 4-star stores are being planned for the UK.
The company opened its first grocery store, Amazon Fresh, in the UK last year in London. It said the model has been well received since opening and has grown the bricks and mortar grocery arm to six stores across London.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU